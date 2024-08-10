iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 905.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,410,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,256 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 503.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,377,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,497 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 228.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,496,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,533,000 after buying an additional 1,040,767 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,751,000 after buying an additional 861,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,337.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 902,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,602,000 after buying an additional 839,744 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.73. The company had a trading volume of 264,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,784. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.89. The firm has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $191.93.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.