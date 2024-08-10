iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Position Decreased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000.

ITA traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.22. 446,241 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.32. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

