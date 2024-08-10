iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 528,614 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 280% from the previous session’s volume of 138,953 shares.The stock last traded at $53.97 and had previously closed at $53.00.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Get iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $23,331,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,604,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 86.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 335,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,064,000 after acquiring an additional 155,685 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $6,639,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,302,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,878,000 after purchasing an additional 93,570 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Featured Articles

