iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $121.12

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $121.12 and last traded at $122.36, with a volume of 25261 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.94.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $870,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 11,889 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

