iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Wedbush in a research note issued on Thursday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on iTeos Therapeutics

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Performance

ITOS stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.71. 261,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,005. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.40. iTeos Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $18.75.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iTeos Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITOS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,813,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,861,000 after buying an additional 40,407 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,481,000 after acquiring an additional 117,159 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $7,558,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $3,337,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 220,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 64,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company's lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.