Jacobs Solutions’ (J) Hold Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their hold rating on shares of Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $158.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $153.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on J. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. William Blair downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $158.20.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:J traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, hitting $143.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,008,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,086. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.70. Jacobs Solutions has a one year low of $120.71 and a one year high of $154.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.35.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $1,028,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 527,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,426,029.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,983,750. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 268.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,891,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,623,000 after buying an additional 2,106,589 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,658,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,215,000 after purchasing an additional 951,369 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 14,897.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,737,000 after purchasing an additional 319,404 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 566,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,576,000 after purchasing an additional 219,221 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 376.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 276,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,900,000 after purchasing an additional 218,560 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

