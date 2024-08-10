Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on September 13th

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Jamieson Wellness’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.
Jamieson Wellness Price Performance
Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$128.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$122.00 million.
