Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Price Target Increased to C$40.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on JWEL. CIBC decreased their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$36.36.

JWEL traded down C$0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$31.57. 40,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,186. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 0.58. Jamieson Wellness has a one year low of C$22.10 and a one year high of C$33.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Jamieson Wellness’s payout ratio is presently 92.68%.

In other news, Director Tania M. Clarke bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$26.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,888.00. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

