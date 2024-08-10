Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.77 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 762.92%. Janux Therapeutics’s revenue was up 709.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JANX traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.86. 400,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,031. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 3.57. Janux Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.30.

In other Janux Therapeutics news, CFO Tighe Reardon sold 822,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $45,043,974.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 633,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,693,596.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 677,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $37,081,025.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,271,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,099,076. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tighe Reardon sold 822,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $45,043,974.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 633,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,693,596.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,250,000. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JANX. Scotiabank cut their price target on Janux Therapeutics from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

