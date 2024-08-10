JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target Cut to $30.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at KeyCorp from $46.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

JFrog Price Performance

JFrog stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,122,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,460. JFrog has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $48.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.62 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.79.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $100.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.63 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog

In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $1,144,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,619,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,055,426.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $1,144,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,619,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,055,426.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $1,860,016.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,048,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,154,559.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,107 shares of company stock worth $9,513,787 in the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in JFrog by 285.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,422,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,885,000 after buying an additional 1,052,800 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in JFrog by 4,244.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 876,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,903,000 after buying an additional 856,451 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in JFrog by 172.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,330,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,943,000 after buying an additional 841,956 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in JFrog in the 1st quarter worth $35,520,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in JFrog in the 4th quarter worth $22,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Featured Articles

