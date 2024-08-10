JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at TD Cowen

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Cowen from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FROG. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on JFrog from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered JFrog from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on JFrog from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get JFrog alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FROG

JFrog Trading Up 5.9 %

FROG stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.14. 3,102,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,460. JFrog has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $48.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.62 and a beta of 0.96.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $103.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at JFrog

In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $1,144,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,619,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,055,426.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $1,144,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,619,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,055,426.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $485,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,747,142 shares in the company, valued at $218,270,043.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,107 shares of company stock valued at $9,513,787 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in JFrog in the 4th quarter worth about $2,206,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in JFrog by 394.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 22,864 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog during the 4th quarter worth about $22,086,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JFrog during the 1st quarter worth about $5,337,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in JFrog by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,575,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,542,000 after acquiring an additional 145,465 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JFrog

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.