Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) rose 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.23 and last traded at $5.19. Approximately 2,032,882 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 5,595,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average is $5.36.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Matthew Field sold 13,953 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $69,206.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 269,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,212.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,724,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,039,971.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Field sold 13,953 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $69,206.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 269,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,212.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 343,395 shares of company stock worth $1,699,082. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 216.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the second quarter worth about $56,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

