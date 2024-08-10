John Wood Group’s (WG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of John Wood Group (LON:WG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.19) target price on the stock.

John Wood Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of John Wood Group stock traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 131.40 ($1.68). The stock had a trading volume of 1,723,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,810. John Wood Group has a 12 month low of GBX 117.67 ($1.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 211.80 ($2.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.96, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 194.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 169.06. The stock has a market cap of £903.36 million, a PE ratio of -876.00, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ken Gilmartin acquired 3,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.62) per share, for a total transaction of £6,674.80 ($8,530.10). Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

