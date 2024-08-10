Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,330,000 after purchasing an additional 31,759 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 17,263 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,231,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,757,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,401,166. The company has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $75.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.75.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $82,518.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,364.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,892 shares of company stock valued at $197,011 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.69.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

