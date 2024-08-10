JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target to $134.00

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Hamilton Lane from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.60.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,384. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.03 and a 200-day moving average of $119.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 1.17. Hamilton Lane has a twelve month low of $78.66 and a twelve month high of $146.69.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $196.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,801,000 after purchasing an additional 283,190 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,413,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,382,000 after acquiring an additional 179,873 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 249.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,143,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,682,000 after acquiring an additional 816,102 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 892,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,334,000 after purchasing an additional 17,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 799,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,678,000 after purchasing an additional 416,103 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

