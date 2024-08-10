JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims ATS (NYSE:ATS) Target Price to $36.00

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank raised ATS to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of ATS stock traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $27.28. 77,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.27. ATS has a 1-year low of $26.94 and a 1-year high of $45.38.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $587.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.08 million. ATS had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 6.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ATS will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in ATS by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of ATS by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 23,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of ATS by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 35,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in ATS by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in ATS by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 497,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,432,000 after buying an additional 19,647 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

