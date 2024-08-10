JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Target Price to $47.00

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair upgraded shares of BlackLine to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.78.

Shares of NASDAQ BL traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.66. 750,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,919. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 224.61, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.58. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $69.31.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. BlackLine had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $160.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. BlackLine’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackLine will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jimmy C. Duan acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.73 per share, with a total value of $95,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 50,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,682.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackLine news, insider Jimmy C. Duan bought 2,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,682.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Owen Ryan bought 3,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.88 per share, with a total value of $149,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,279,886.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BL. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 13.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 11,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 2.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 29.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

