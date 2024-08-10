Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.25.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,424.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,424.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $197,146.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 970,099 shares in the company, valued at $34,428,813.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 134,779 shares of company stock worth $4,856,845 in the last quarter. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,126,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,212,417,000 after purchasing an additional 137,652 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Juniper Networks by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,230,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $390,028,000 after buying an additional 495,037 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,778,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,646,833 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $107,509,000 after acquiring an additional 219,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,157,579 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $115,125,000 after purchasing an additional 114,795 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $38.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $38.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.90, a P/E/G ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 127.54%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

