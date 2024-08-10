Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded Juniper Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.25.

NYSE:JNPR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,894,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,679,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 55.90, a PEG ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.41. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $38.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 4.58%. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.54%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,424.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $197,146.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 970,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,428,813.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $517,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,424.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,856,845 in the last ninety days. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,821,292 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $83,172,000 after buying an additional 54,735 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2,772.3% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 457,074 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $16,939,000 after purchasing an additional 441,161 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 178,219 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after buying an additional 29,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 520,932 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after buying an additional 158,913 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

