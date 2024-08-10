Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Price Target to $13.50

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $13.00 to $13.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.02% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.27. The company had a trading volume of 964,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,110. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.77 and a beta of 2.02. Newmark Group has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.27 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Newmark Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 35.5% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

