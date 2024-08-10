Kellanova (NYSE:K) Price Target Raised to $76.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $76.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kellanova from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Kellanova from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.93.

Kellanova Stock Performance

NYSE:K traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.88. 3,867,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,961,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. Kellanova has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $75.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.90.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $4,847,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,686,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,594,413.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 855,800 shares of company stock worth $51,267,088. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kellanova

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kellanova during the fourth quarter valued at $150,184,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kellanova by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,150,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,582 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,939,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 117.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,278,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,221,000 after purchasing an additional 689,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in Kellanova by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,891,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,504,000 after purchasing an additional 655,686 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

