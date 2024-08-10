Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Kemper from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.00.

Kemper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMPR traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.27. The stock had a trading volume of 338,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -31.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Kemper has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $65.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.42.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kemper will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -65.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kemper

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kemper by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,429,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,115,000 after purchasing an additional 30,882 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 2.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 307,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,272,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kemper by 37.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 10,721 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Kemper by 6.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Kemper by 4.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 55,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

