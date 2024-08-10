KeyCorp Boosts Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target to $165.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cirrus Logic from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.33.

NASDAQ CRUS traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,349. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.91. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $142.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.50. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $374.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $1,413,148.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,262. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $1,413,148.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,262. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,628.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,706 shares of company stock worth $2,187,098. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,363,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $588,977,000 after purchasing an additional 128,393 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,485,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,789,000 after buying an additional 35,722 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 34.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,890,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,340,000 after buying an additional 486,086 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,368,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,843,000 after acquiring an additional 38,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,318,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,029,000 after acquiring an additional 60,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

