KeyCorp Downgrades ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) to Sector Weight

KeyCorp downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ZI. UBS Group decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Shares of ZI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,669,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,710,231. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $19.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.68 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $69,757.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 87,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Henry Schuck bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $12,735,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,788,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,080,128.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $69,757.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 87,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,974 shares of company stock valued at $298,154. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 955.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 792.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

