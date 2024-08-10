Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) PT Raised to $34.00 at Piper Sandler

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.36% from the company’s previous close.

KVYO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Klaviyo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Klaviyo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

Klaviyo Stock Up 1.0 %

KVYO traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,488,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,133. Klaviyo has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $39.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.23 and a 200-day moving average of $24.95.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $222.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Klaviyo will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $1,813,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 435,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,180,068.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $1,813,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 435,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,180,068.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jeff Fagnan acquired 9,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.43 per share, with a total value of $250,688.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,485 shares in the company, valued at $250,688.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,766 shares of company stock worth $2,787,665 in the last three months. Insiders own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Klaviyo

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVYO. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Klaviyo by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Klaviyo by 191.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Klaviyo by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,512 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Klaviyo by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the period. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Klaviyo Company Profile

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

