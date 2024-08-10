Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.79.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $51.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 76.31, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $60.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.91.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 1.98%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 95.52%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $1,509,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,467,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,852,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $2,318,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,422,360 shares in the company, valued at $73,294,210.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $1,509,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,467,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,852,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,696 shares of company stock worth $4,133,429 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

