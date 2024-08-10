Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $8.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.56.

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.78. The stock had a trading volume of 8,583,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,652,712. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Kosmos Energy has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $8.28.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $419.14 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 39.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 218,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 82.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 205,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 27.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

