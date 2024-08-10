Krystal Biotech, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $8.69 Per Share, Chardan Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Chardan Capital issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Krystal Biotech in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Chardan Capital analyst Y. Livshits anticipates that the company will post earnings of $8.69 per share for the year. Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Krystal Biotech’s current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $70.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70283900.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 target price (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target (up previously from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.63.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $182.17. 144,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 97.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.08. Krystal Biotech has a 12 month low of $93.95 and a 12 month high of $219.34.

Insider Activity at Krystal Biotech

In other Krystal Biotech news, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total value of $3,282,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $4,394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,525,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,189,020.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total transaction of $3,282,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,435,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,182,000 after purchasing an additional 35,632 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 724,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,862,000 after purchasing an additional 383,495 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 658,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,189,000 after purchasing an additional 231,255 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 580,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,593,000 after buying an additional 7,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 8.1% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 495,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,180,000 after buying an additional 37,073 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

