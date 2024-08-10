K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.01

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.01 and traded as low as $12.72. K+S Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $12.72, with a volume of 40 shares.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.82.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community sectors worldwide. It offers potassium chloride for crops, such as grain, corn, rice, and soybean; fertilizer specialties that are used for crops with magnesium and sulfur requirements, including rapeseed and potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus, grapes, and vegetables; and water-soluble fertilizers for use in fertigation of fruit and vegetables under the KALISOP, KORN-KALI, ROLL-KALI, PATENTKALI, ESTA KIESERIT, MAGNESIA-KAINIT, SOLUMOP, SOLUSOP, SOLUCMS, SOLUMAP, SOLUMKP, EPSO TOP, EPSO MICROTOP, EPSO COMBITOP, EPSO PROFITOP, and EPSO BORTOP brands.

