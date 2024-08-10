L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of L.B. Foster from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of FSTR stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.23. 84,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,210. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day moving average is $24.28. The company has a market capitalization of $199.87 million, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.86. L.B. Foster has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $30.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.36 million. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that L.B. Foster will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in L.B. Foster stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) by 760.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L.B. Foster were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

