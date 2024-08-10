Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stock Position Reduced by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 58.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,613,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $352,563,000 after acquiring an additional 597,571 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $291,045,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,163,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $264,396,000 after buying an additional 33,493 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,140,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $259,133,000 after buying an additional 279,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 741,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,894,000 after buying an additional 17,384 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LH. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $213.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,448.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,448.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,679 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,016. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE:LH traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.46. 515,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,494. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $191.97 and a 12 month high of $238.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.19 and a 200 day moving average of $210.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.16. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

Further Reading

