Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.45 and last traded at $46.40. Approximately 851,819 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 2,295,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.60.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $124.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $88,293.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,005.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total value of $92,504.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,084 shares in the company, valued at $900,741.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $88,293.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,005.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,916 shares of company stock worth $3,619,549 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,544,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $658,498,000 after buying an additional 611,550 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,236,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,110 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,163,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,426,000 after purchasing an additional 668,132 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,525,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,251,000 after purchasing an additional 132,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $98,684,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

