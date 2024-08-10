Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Raised to C$26.00 at Desjardins

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Desjardins from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a sell rating on the stock.

LB has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. National Bankshares cut their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$28.39.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LB

Laurentian Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.2 %

TSE:LB traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$25.59. 112,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,878. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$24.45 and a one year high of C$40.57.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.06. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of C$252.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$253.47 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.7793103 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 52.96%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.