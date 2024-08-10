Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.02 and last traded at $5.02. 15,685 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 24,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Lavoro from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Lavoro in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lavoro from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Lavoro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lavoro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.88.

Get Lavoro alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LVRO

Lavoro Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.21.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $514.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.60 million. Lavoro had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lavoro Limited will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lavoro

(Get Free Report)

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lavoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.