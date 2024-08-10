LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $130.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.00.

LCI Industries Price Performance

LCII stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.63. 206,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,082. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $96.18 and a 52-week high of $131.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.20.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 114.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LCI Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCII. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 7.7% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in LCI Industries by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

Featured Articles

