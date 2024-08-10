Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.49, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $186.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.25 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.91% and a negative net margin of 135.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 154.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS.

Legend Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of Legend Biotech stock traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $55.90. The stock had a trading volume of 786,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,127. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.57. Legend Biotech has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $72.62.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.31.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.