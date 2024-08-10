Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LESL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Leslie’s from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $6.40 to $5.15 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.96.

LESL traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.11. 3,257,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,114,272. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average is $5.34. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $8.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.55 million, a PE ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $569.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.99 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Leslie’s by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,230,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,013 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 93.8% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,516,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,545,000 after buying an additional 1,218,047 shares during the period. Clearfield Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,928,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,519,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,375,000 after acquiring an additional 500,292 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Leslie’s by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,116,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,097,000 after acquiring an additional 492,416 shares during the last quarter.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

