Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.690-0.780 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $690.0 million-$730.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $702.3 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on LCUT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Lifetime Brands from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Lifetime Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Lifetime Brands Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:LCUT traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.95. 62,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,626. Lifetime Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $153.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.74, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $141.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lifetime Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -62.96%.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

