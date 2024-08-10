Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $130.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LGND. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.25.

NASDAQ:LGND traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.16. 132,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,009. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.60. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.01. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $49.24 and a 12-month high of $112.13.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.34. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 79.30% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Todd C. Davis purchased 2,500 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,979,943.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Todd C. Davis purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.39 per share, with a total value of $243,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,979,943.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew E. Korenberg sold 3,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $290,817.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,591.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,469 shares of company stock worth $1,242,773 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

