Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Price Target Raised to $81.00

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 20.38% from the company’s current price.

LNW has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna cut Light & Wonder from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Light & Wonder from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.75.

Light & Wonder stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.73. The stock had a trading volume of 430,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,529. Light & Wonder has a twelve month low of $67.71 and a twelve month high of $109.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.61.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Light & Wonder’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Light & Wonder will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNW. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter worth about $620,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,077,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Light & Wonder by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Light & Wonder by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

