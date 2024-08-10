LimeWire (LMWR) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $65.51 Million

LimeWire (LMWR) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 10th. One LimeWire token can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000370 BTC on exchanges. LimeWire has a total market cap of $65.51 million and $3.09 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LimeWire has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LimeWire

LimeWire’s launch date was May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 289,875,387 tokens. The official message board for LimeWire is blog.limewire.com. LimeWire’s official website is limewire.com. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire.

Buying and Selling LimeWire

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 289,875,387.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.22796499 USD and is down -5.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $3,864,474.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LimeWire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LimeWire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

