Linamar (TSE:LNR) PT Lowered to C$88.00

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Free Report) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$92.00 to C$88.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LNR. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Linamar from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Linamar from C$97.00 to C$95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Linamar from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linamar has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$84.80.

Linamar Stock Down 1.0 %

LNR stock traded down C$0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$62.64. 371,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,506. The company has a market cap of C$3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$67.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$67.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.32. Linamar has a 52 week low of C$56.78 and a 52 week high of C$73.84.

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.12 by C$0.47. The business had revenue of C$2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.70 billion. Linamar had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 11.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linamar will post 10.7076923 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linamar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified and powered vehicle markets.

