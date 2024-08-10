Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.56% from the stock’s current price.

LINC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Monday, April 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

LINC stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.98. 102,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,516. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.96. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $14.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 25,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $293,867.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,013.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herr Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 2,355,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,335,000 after acquiring an additional 88,335 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,343,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,875,000 after acquiring an additional 136,334 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 970,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,509,000 after acquiring an additional 50,737 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 645,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 72,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 613,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 73,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

