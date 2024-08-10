Linear (LINA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.85 Million

Linear (LINA) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 10th. Linear has a market capitalization of $43.90 million and $5.85 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Linear has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Linear coin can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Linear

Linear launched on September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,508,250,513 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Linear’s official website is linear.finance.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear (LINA) is the native utility token of the Linear platform, an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform is a decentralized, cross-chain compatible protocol designed to create, trade, and manage synthetic assets. LINA tokens are used for governance, collateral for minting synthetic assets, and staking within the platform’s liquidity pools. Linear (LINA) was founded by Kevin Tai and Drey Ng in September 2020.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

