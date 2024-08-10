Lion Street Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

EFG traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.98. 558,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.