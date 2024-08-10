Lion Street Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,093.9% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.47. 3,025,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,843,422. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average is $50.38. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.96 and a 12-month high of $50.64.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

