Lion Street Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 266.7% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 63.8% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $570.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.38.

ADBE stock traded up $6.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $536.30. 1,272,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,346,469. The company has a market capitalization of $237.80 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $528.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $526.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.97 and a twelve month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total value of $85,254.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,186.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

