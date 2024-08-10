Lion Street Advisors LLC Sells 2,412 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Lion Street Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000.

BATS:EFV traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.05. 1,038,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.63.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

