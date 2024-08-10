Lion Street Advisors LLC Sells 4,411 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lion Street Advisors LLC lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,411 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 75,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 457.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 595,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,990,000 after purchasing an additional 488,557 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on T. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank lowered shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.49. 22,819,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,708,528. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day moving average is $17.65. The stock has a market cap of $139.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.92 and a 12 month high of $19.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.