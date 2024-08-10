Lion Street Advisors LLC Sells 469 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Lion Street Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family CFO Inc raised its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 38,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 8,776 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,518 shares during the period. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,894,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 457,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,033,000 after buying an additional 128,297 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $39.38. The company had a trading volume of 224,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,366. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $41.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.66 and a 200-day moving average of $39.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

